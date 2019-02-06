Patriots will have a decision to make as Gostkowski hits free agency

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
Tom Brady persuaded Bill Belichick to let Stephen Gostkowski kick the game-clinching field goal in Super Bowl LIII. Was that kick the last field goal of Gostkowski’s tenure as a Patriot?

It could be. Gostkowski becomes a free agent in March, and it’s easy to see Belichick deciding to let him walk.

In fact, the 35-year-old Gostkowski probably has to agree to less money than he made in 2018 for Belichick to even consider keeping him. Gostkowski had a $5 million cap hit in 2018, which was the third-highest for a kicker in the NFL last season. And Gostkowski did not play like a Top 3 kicker. He was a mediocre 27-for-32 with a long of 52 yards in the regular season, and his ability to boot the ball high and deep on kickoffs has declined with age. The Patriots can probably find a kicker to play as well or better than Gostkowski at a fraction of the cost.

When Belichick let Adam Vinatieri walk, people were surprised, but Belichick knew what he was doing: Gostkowski has been a very good kicker in New England. Now no one should be surprised if Belichick lets Gostkowski walk, and finds another kicker who can do the job, while Vinatieri keeps going with the Colts and Gostkowski finds somewhere else, having played in six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

  1. Please find a replacement. I have not trusted him in years. He got hurt in 2010, was slow to bounce back in 2011, which is fine. But, then he started acting weird and missing the easiest kicks ever from 2012 up until now.

    Even 40 yard kicks with no wind, etc, are an issue with him.

    He either pushes it right from the left hash or hits it wrong and it jerks left. His lack of focus and concentration has waned through the years, and I don’t know why he gets off the hook all the time.

    No one will hit them all, but his 33 yard PAT miss in Denver in 2015 in thin air literally lost the game, or at least didn’t allow NE to go to OT vs a gassed Denver D that was fading.

    Time to move on. Use one of the 12 picks in the draft on a kicker and start over.

  2. He’s done a good job, but man, has he had some bad misses in the playoffs/SB’s over the years or what?

