Phillip Lindsay unsure about timetable for his return this offseason

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay still is wearing a cast on his right arm.

Reporters asked him Wednesday about his rehab timetable and whether he could return at some point during organized team activities.

“I’m just going with the flow of things right now,” Lindsay said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Lindsay had a storybook season, going from college free agent to the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. He gained 1,037 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He vows to play in the Pro Bowl next season after missing this year’s.

Lindsay injured his wrist in Week 14 against the Raiders.