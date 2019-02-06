Report: 49ers willing to share Levi’s Stadium for a year

Getty Images

As the Raiders continue to flail about in search of a place to play next season, their neighbor has made an offer they may be able to refuse.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are willing to work with the Raiders on a one-year stadium agreement, which would see the teams share Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But they’re not willing to waive their territorial rights to Oracle Park (the baseball Giants park in San Francisco), which would effectively end the notion of the Raiders playing there.

The league’s bylaws state that the 49ers can’t play in Oakland and the Raiders can’t play in San Francisco without the team waiving its rights.

Then there’s the matter of San Francisco not seeming to want them. Mayor London Breed said in an interview with KTVU that she doesn’t want them, citing congestion from other sports teams and construction projects.

“As far as I’m concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland,” Breed said.

The Raiders need a place to play in 2019 before their new stadium in Las Vegas is ready, but that’s not proving to be an easy process.

They have a one-year lease offer to stay in Oakland, and as awkward as their goodbye has been, it would just add another layer. But it would be a significant tail-between-the-legs return, considering the city’s pending lawsuit against the team.