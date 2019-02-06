Report: Patrick Chung to have surgery on broken arm, shoulder surgery to follow

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2019, 2:38 PM EST
Patriots safety Patrick Chung was forced out of the Super Bowl early because of a broken arm and he’s reportedly going to have surgery on it later this week.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Chung is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday and that procedure is only the start of his offseason visits to the operating room. Howe reports Chung is set to have shoulder surgery in about three weeks to repair an injury Chung played through this season.

The shoulder surgery is expected to have a longer recovery time and Chung is likely to miss OTAs as a result. He should be ready to go for training camp this summer.

Chung had 84 tackles, an intercepion and a half-sack in 15 regular season appearances for the Patriots. He’s signed through 2020.

  1. Wishing this great player all the best, as well as a speedy and successful recovery and then another fine year with the Pats. I love watching Chung play. He’s one of a kind.

  3. Fits very well in Pats scheme. Solid player, makes few mistakes. Underrated player. Glad that Pats had Harmon to fill in

  5. For all you Patriot homers who accuse other teams of cheating on the injury report. This is a question, not an accusation.

    Why didn’t the Patriots have to include Chung on the injury report for his shoulder injury during the season? He played through it but it is serious enough to require surgery.

  6. catquick says:

    Why did they cut him on his rookie contract? I could never figure that out.
    —-

    He was a freak athlete that went for the highlight plays at the cost of executing the game plan. That doesn’t work on the Pats.

    He ate his humble pie in Philly and has been one of BB’s favorite players ever since.

  7. Thetruthspeaks: Id say because as long as he practiced fully that is all the injury report consists of, so they dont report all the bumps and bruises.

  8. Why did they cut him on his rookie contract? I could never figure that out. Never happen the pats didn’t resign him after his rookie deal and he went to the eagles where he was cut after one year.

  9. “I love watching Chung play. He’s one of a kind.”

    Actually if anything the 2nd of a kind. You may not remember but Rodney Harrison broke his arm tackling in a Super Bowl years before Chung did it 🙂

    And the Pats won both those games.

  10. “Why didn’t the Patriots have to include Chung on the injury report for his shoulder injury during the season?”

    I believe he was on the report at times, but I can’t say for sure without going back and trying to find them which I don’t have time for. Feel free to do your own research.

  11. It reminded me of when Rodney Harrison broke his forearm vs the Panthers during the Super Bowl of the 2003 season. Rodney even played a snap with the broken arm as the Pats failed to substitute in before the next snap.

  12. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:28 pm
    “Why didn’t the Patriots have to include Chung on the injury report for his shoulder injury during the season?

    I believe he was on the report at times, but I can’t say for sure without going back and trying to find them which I don’t have time for. Feel free to do your own research.

    ———-

    During the playoffs and SB no player was listed on the final injury report

