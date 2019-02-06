Report: Patrick Chung to have surgery on broken arm, shoulder surgery to follow

Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was forced out of the Super Bowl early because of a broken arm and he’s reportedly going to have surgery on it later this week.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Chung is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday and that procedure is only the start of his offseason visits to the operating room. Howe reports Chung is set to have shoulder surgery in about three weeks to repair an injury Chung played through this season.

The shoulder surgery is expected to have a longer recovery time and Chung is likely to miss OTAs as a result. He should be ready to go for training camp this summer.

Chung had 84 tackles, an intercepion and a half-sack in 15 regular season appearances for the Patriots. He’s signed through 2020.