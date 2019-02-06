Saints sign Martez Carter to futures contract

Getty Images

The Saints have signed running back Martez Carter to a futures contract.

Carter signed with the team’s practice squad in December after the Eagles signed Boston Scott off the Saints’ practice squad onto their 53-player roster. The Saints cut Carter soon after to get quarterback J.T. Barrett back on the practice squad.

Carter rushed for 854 yards during his senior season at Grambling in 2017. He also caught 33 passes for 449 yards.

He went undrafted last spring, signing with Washington. Carter fractured his fibula in the second game of the preseason and Washington waived him.