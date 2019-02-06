Signs continue to point to a Raiders’ return to Oakland for 2019

Getty Images

It appears more and more likely the Raiders will spend one last season in Oakland after (sort of) saying good-bye last season.

The Raiders have a deal to play in Oracle Park in San Francisco for 2019, but it doesn’t appear the 49ers or the NFL will approve it. If the 49ers don’t agree to waive their territorial rights — and it doesn’t appear they have any interest in doing so, even for a year — it leaves only one avenue for the Raiders to play in the San Francisco Giants home for next season.

It would take NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ordering a vote of the league’s owners to override the 49ers. Then, the Raiders would need the approval of 30 of the 32 owners to play in San Francisco, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Due to a special provision in the bylaws, the usual two-thirds vote of NFL owners does not apply.

In other words, the Raiders shouldn’t hold their breath.

The 49ers are open to the Raiders sharing Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for a season, and the board that oversees the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum continues to have a one-year, $7.5 million rent agreement on the table.

Oakland sued the NFL and its teams over the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in 2020, which is what precipitated the Raiders’ search for a temporary home.

As Florio wrote yesterday, there was a clear sense last week in Atlanta that the Raiders eventually will spend 2019 in Oakland.