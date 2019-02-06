Tom Curran talks all things Patriots on #PFTPM

Getty Images

Wednesday’s #PFTPM podcast took a close look at the Super Bowl LIII champions, with the help of our Patriots Insider, Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com.

Whether you love or hate the six-time NFL champions, and there’s really no middle ground, it’s important to understand what makes the Pats tick, and why no one else has managed to even come close to duplicating what Bill Belichick and company have done.

The Curran conversation — which also looks at the future of Gronk and the sudden Hall of Fame argument regarding receiver Julian Edelman — lasts nearly an hour, followed by answers to your questions.

So check it out here. And subscribe to the podcast. And rate the podcast. And leave a comment.