Troy Aikman regrets declining offer to appear in NFL 100 commercial

NFL

The best commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIII came from the NFL, with an extended ad promoting the upcoming 100th season of the league. The star-studded, pause-it-start-it-pause-it-start-it short film included plenty of current and former players, including Hall of Famer Joe Montana (pictured).

It didn’t include Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. And Aikman now regrets it.

Appearing on KTCK-FM, via the Dallas Morning News, Aikman explained his decision to not participate, a decision he now wishes he had decided differently.

“They shot that commercial the Monday after the Cowboys played the Rams in the divisional game, and so for me to be in that commercial, I was gonna have to stay in Los Angeles another 48 hours, and I just wanted to get home,” Aikman said. “I don’t know why I thought that the commercial was not going to air for another year, for some reason that was in my head. . . . Then when it aired, then I realized it was for this year’s Super Bowl and it was very well done. . . . I thought, ‘You know, I should’ve hung around and done that.'”

Plenty of players did indeed do it, and the finished product becomes the perfect way to set up the year-long celebration to come regarding the centennial season of the greatest sport on the planet.