Will Antonio Brown face a Personal Conduct Policy investigation?

Getty Images

Antonio Brown‘s complicated NFL career has become even more complicated.

Although Brown wasn’t arrested after police were called over a domestic incident that included an allegation that Brown engaged in misconduct, the NFL could choose to investigate Brown, and to take action against him under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s unclear whether the league will or won’t, and as everyone learned last year with Kareem Hunt it’s possible that any investigation regarding Brown could last for months.

No one knows what the league will do, which means that anyone who would trade for Brown would be doing so under a vague cloud that something eventually could happen. While that doesn’t make Brown untradeable, it means that anyone who wants Brown will have to do even more work in order to come to the conclusion that their investment won’t be undermined by an eventual suspension.

By all appearances, the Steelers have received no serious trade offers for Brown in the month or so since owner Art Rooney II hammered a “for sale” sign in the ground. It’s entirely possible that the Steelers won’t move him until the draft approaches, or possibly until the draft is unfolding. If for example a team targeting a receiver in round one doesn’t get him, maybe that team promptly offers a second-rounder for Brown.

Regardless, it’s still hard to imagine Brown staying with the Steelers. He doesn’t want to be there; how can the Steelers in one breath persuade him to choose to stay and in the next breath lay down the law regarding the team’s expectations for 2019 and beyond?