XFL to announce Dallas coach/G.M. on Thursday

The Alliance of American Football begins playing this weekend. On Thursday, the XFL will name its first of eight head coaches.

It’s not a coincidence.

With the AAF getting a one-year head start when it comes to the actual playing of games, the XFL needs to generate P.R. buzz whenever and wherever it can. By announcing its first coach on Thursday, the XFL will steal a little thunder from the AAF. Especially if the XFL’s first coach creates some noise.

It likely will. Expect the coach/G.M. of the Dallas franchise to be former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

If/when (when) that happens, it will be big. And it will give the XFL a kick in the pants, just as the AAF launches.

More coaches will be named in the coming weeks. One coach who was expected to land in the XFL — Greg Schiano — has gotten a gig with the Patriots instead.