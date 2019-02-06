Zac Taylor: I’m not going to be Sean McVay

Getty Images

Sean McVay’s rapid rise to success with the Rams led to a lot of discussion of teams looking for the next McVay in their head coaching searches this offseason and the Bengals certainly fell into that category.

They hired Zac Taylor, who was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach until officially agreeing to a contract in Cincinnati on Monday. Taylor was introduced at a press conference on Tuesday and questions about McVay were part of the program.

Taylor said McVay was an example of a coach “doing it the right way” and that he learned a lot from his former boss over the last two years. He also said he’ll fail if he tries to be McVay instead of doing “the best I can my way.”

“Sean is a very dynamic personality,” Taylor said, via ESPN.com. “He walks in front of a room and he energizes that room. And that’s Sean’s personality. I’m a little more reserved. … So I’m not going to try to be Sean. Sean is spectacular in his own way and I’m going to do it the way I feel most comfortable with and has got me to this point.”

One thing Taylor said he does hope to emulate about McVay is building a coaching staff where everyone feels valued and able to express their ideas. Taylor said he wants to bring in “outside-the-box thinkers” to accomplish that task and that process will be first up on his to-do list with the Bengals.