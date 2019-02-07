Adrian Peterson, Washington “going back and forth on numbers”

Getty Images

Washington and Adrian Peterson are “going back and forth on numbers” for a new deal, Peterson told Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington on Thursday.

The sides are trying to figure out terms that work for both. But Peterson wants to return to Washington for 2019 and Washington wants Peterson to return for 2019, so they have a mutual interest in getting a deal done.

Peterson, who turns 34 in March, is scheduled to become a free agent next month. He didn’t sign his one-year deal for 2018 with Washington until Aug. 20, waiting until just before the season.

He ended up with his first 1,000-yard season since 2015 with 1,042 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Washington also will see the return of Derrius Guice from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.