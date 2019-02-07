Allen Robinson thinks Bears players would welcome Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy said last month that he had a conversation with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and that he was “raised to give guys second chances,” which immediately led to people wondering if the Bears will be in the market for Hunt’s services in 2019.

The Bears tried to pump the brakes on that by saying that they’re “not there yet,” but one player on the team said that Hunt’s addition wouldn’t be an issue in the locker room. Wide receiver Allen Robinson said he didn’t know all the details of the incidents that led to Hunt being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, but has had good interactions with him in the past.

“From when I met [him] and everything like that, for us to bring him into our locker room, I think guys would welcome him with open arms,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’d be one of us. … A guy they’d bring into our locker room would be our brother.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl week that the league’s investigation into Hunt should wrap up soon. He didn’t predict a suspension, but it seems highly likely that he’ll be unavailable for at least some of the 2019 season.

With Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard on hand, that might not be a deal breaker for the Bears if bringing Hunt to Chicago is on the table.