Bengals announce four offensive assistants

After getting a late start, new Bengals coach Zac Taylor is getting to work at hiring his staff.

The Bengals today announced four offensive assistants: Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, offensive line coach Jim Turner, assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin and tight ends coach James Casey.

Taylor has announced that he will call plays himself, rather than giving that task to Callahan. Taylor has experience working with Turner and Martin, both of whom were on the same staff as him in Miami.

The big question is who Taylor’s defensive coordinator will be. There’s still no answer on that.