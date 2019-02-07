Bettor pegs the Rams scoring three points, wins $100,000

Getty Images

No one expected the Rams to score three points in Super Bowl LIII. One person was willing to bet that they would, however.

Via Mitch Moss of the Vegas Stats and Information Network, someone bet $250 at 400-1 odds on the Rams being held to a field goal. The wager paid $100,0000.

Only one other team had scored three points in the Super Bowl. In early 1972, the Dolphins lost to the Cowboys by the score of 24-3.

But that came years before the NFL relaxed the rules regarding the passing game. The notion that the Greatest Show-Offs on Turf Part Two would be limited to a field goal in the Super Bowl that capped a season during which they averaged 32.9 points per game would have been unthinkable. Arguably, the odds should have been even longer than 400-1.