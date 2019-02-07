Bill Belichick wanted to know if roof would be fully closed before kickoff

Getty Images

You don’t win six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator without be extremely detail-oriented. New England Patriots head Bill Belichick’s meticulousness was on full display prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Belichick sought out head referee John Parry prior to kickoff to figure out what the status of the roof would be when the ball was kicked away to begin the game. The plan for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof was for its retractable aperture to be open for the pregame flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem before closing to start the game.

“John, now we’re closing the roof, right?,” Belichick asked Parry, via NFL Films video of the conversation.

“Yeah. It’s supposed to be closed right at kickoff,” Parry replied.

“What’s that mean? Before kickoff?” “Belichick asked.

“No. They wanted to try to time the kickoff with the oculus closing,” Parry said. “I’m going to delay it a little bit. I would prefer that the roof be completely closed.”

“Because there’s a wind factor now,” said Belichick.

“As soon as the flyover goes, It starts to close. How long it takes… I think it’s less than eight minutes,” Parry answered.

It would seem somewhat superfluous to be concerned about the airflow in the enclosed building for what might mean just one single play, at most. Nevertheless, if the roof was not going to be fully closed and the wind was going to play any factor at all, Belichick wanted to know that was a possibility.

He then sought out special teams coach Joe Judge to make sure they were on the same page about the status of the roof and their decisions for the coin toss.

“OK. It takes eight minutes to close it. They’re going to close it after the flyover. I don’t know if it’s going to be closed or not so why don’t we just kick that way,” Belichick said to Judge pointing to one end of the field. “If we get it, we get it. If we don’t, we don’t.”

Unless the roof got stuck open, the chances of wind playing any factor at all on any aspect of the game was practically zero. And yet, Belichick still wanted to make sure he had a plan to account for that variable in the slim chance it could have an effect on the field. It speaks to the ethos of Belichick and why he’s got so many championship rings.