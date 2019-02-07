Bills raise season ticket prices, cut a few prices

Getty Images

The Bills have acknowledged that there’s work to do, and now we know who’s going to pay for it.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills are raising the prices of season tickets next season.

The team announced the new pricing in an email to season-ticket holders. The average cost of a ticket is going up $1.85 per seat per game, from $87.71 to $89.56. As increases go, it’s a small one (2.11 percent), but it comes after a 6-10 season for which there was a 3 percent bump last year.

Some premium seats have seen up to 33 percent increases.

They’re also cutting the prices of 7,700 seats at New Era Field, between $8 and $22 per seat.

Their tickets are still among the cheapest in the league, with only the Browns charging less. You can draw your own conclusions from that.