Brett Veach “excited” about bringing Dee Ford back

Getty Images

After the Chiefs’ season came to an end in the AFC Championship Game, Dee Ford said he has no problem with the team using the franchise tag to keep him in the fold in 2019.

The Chiefs have not made any announcements about their plans on that front, but it certainly sounds like there are no plans to let Ford get away this offseason. The defensive look is expected to change with Steve Spagnuolo taking over as defensive coordinator for Bob Sutton, but pass rushers are always at a premium and General Manager Brett Veach didn’t sound like he’s preparing to say goodbye to Ford.

“We’re excited about bringing him back,” Veach said, via Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

Veach was not quite as emphatic when it came to Justin Houston‘s future in Kansas City. Houston is set to make $15.25 million with a cap hit of $21.1 million with $14 million coming back to the team if they move on without him. They could also look into other alterations to the contract and Veach said there will “be a time and place” to go through the various scenarios involving Houston.