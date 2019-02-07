Cardinals sign Robert Alford

Getty Images

Cornerback Robert Alford wasn’t unemployed for long.

Alford was released by the Falcons on Tuesday and he found a new job on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that they have reached agreement with Alford on a three-year deal.

The team didn’t announce terms, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Alford’s deal is worth $22.5 million base with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Alford started 76 games for the Falcons over the last six seasons and he was a full-time starter for the last five of those years. The Falcons cleared $7.9 million in cap space by parting ways with him.

It’s not known what the Cardinals will be paying him, but he gives the team an experienced option to go with Patrick Peterson in the secondary. They tried a few others in Jamar Taylor, David Amerson and Bene Benwikere last season, but only Amerson made it to the end of the season with a roster spot. Brandon Williams, Chris Jones and Deatrick Nichols round out the group.