Charles Woodson out at ESPN

Charles Woodson is out at ESPN.

Woodson posted a video on Instagram saying goodbye to his former colleagues.

“I wanted to send a quick thank you today to the Worldwide Leader in Sports, ESPN,” Woodson said. “It’s been a wonderful three years, been a blast, I’ve learned a lot, had a lot of fun, gained some great friends.”

A report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggests that Woodson’s departure could be the first step in a significant shakeup for ESPN’s Sunday morning NFL pregame show. It’s unclear who ESPN’s on-air team will be on Sunday mornings next year.

For his part, Woodson indicated that he expects to be working in television in some capacity in the 2019 season. The Michigan Heisman Trophy winner turned future Pro Football Hall of Famer should have other offers to work in broadcasting, either in college or pro football.

“I’ll see you next season somewhere,” Woodson said. “Stay tuned.”