Chiefs G.M.: No more basketball for Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs are a year away from even being able to break the bank for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But they’re getting a head start on protecting their investment.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said during an interview with 810 WHB in Kansas City that after seeing the league MVP playing basketball at a local gym, he reached out to the quarterback’s agent and asked him to not do that anymore.

“We spoke to Pat Mahomes’ agent and said Chiefs Kingdom can be assured there will be no more basketball for Pat,” Veach said. “We were able to nip that in the bud.”

Mahomes was just playing a pickup game against what looks like a regular midday pickup game at a Lifetime Fitness, and video hit the internet. As Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star noted immediately, that’s just not a thing that is supposed to happen.

While it’s hard to wrap a 23-year-old in bubble wrap, the Chiefs have a right to want to make sure Mahomes is well enough to try to back up his incredible season.

24 responses to “Chiefs G.M.: No more basketball for Patrick Mahomes

  1. To whom much is given, much is required. Has to kind of suck being told you can’t go out and play basketball in your spare time, but considering the massive windfall he’s going to receive I’m sure he’ll cope. There’s not enough time in the day to list all the things I’d sacrifice for 5-10 years for a few hundred million dollars.

  4. If it’s important to him, he needs to make sure there’s a clause in he contract allowing it. And he needs to realize that such a clause won’t come cheap.

  5. We see this all the time, pro athletes wanting to have fun like you and me but they dont think of how much money they will loose if the get injured. Their body and skill will make them tons of money….be safe dont screw it up.

  7. Yeah, the Chiefs can’t risk it, playing bball is probably great for him staying in good shape during the offseason but if anything were to happen that would be a killer so Mahomes has to wrap himself in bubble wrap for now.

  8. “He isn’t going to suffer a career ending injury playing basketball.”

    Not the smartest thing I’ve ever seen on these posts.

    No basketball, no baseball, no tennis, no bowling, no badminton, no darts, no curling and no skates of any kind.

    If he gets hurt lifting weights or on the field in preparation for the season, so be it.

    Getting hurt off the field, on your own time, is inexcusable.

    Be smart, stay healthy, cash checks.

    Really big checks with lots of commas and zeroes.

  9. I’d say it’s more of, dude, you’re playing pickup basketball with random scrubs, what are you thinking? Fun, sure… But one of those guys could end up being some tool who wants to foul the league MVP, or worse yet trip over his own 2 feet and blow out your knee.

  10. Seems like nobody here realizes that there’s been many incidents with NFL players regarding playing basketball…

  11. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    This is stupid. You can’t roll him in bubble wrap the whole offseason. He could get injured lifting weights or in any number of other activities. He isn’t going to suffer a career-ending injury playing basketball.
    ——————————
    Unless he lands wrong and breaks his ankle…

  12. Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury while on the football field and no one even touched him. So have dozens of other players. There seem to be way more freak injuries on the football field than what occur on a basketball court.

  13. This is stupid. You can’t roll him in bubble wrap the whole offseason. He could get injured lifting weights or in any number of other activities. He isn’t going to suffer a career-ending injury playing basketball.
    ——————————————–

    Mahomes is the face of the franchise and arguably the single most important member of football operations.

    Basketball may not have the high-speed collisions of football, but injuries do happen…..and sometimes they’re serious. Knees get twisted, ankles get rolled up or stepped on, a finger or elbow to the eye.

    If you’re the Chiefs’ GM, your job and the success of the entire franchise are dependent on this guy’s health and physical well-being. You can’t control everything….but you have to control what you can control.

    Are you willing to put everything at risk based on the assumption that Mahomes “probably” won’t get hurt?

  16. @mackcarrington says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:37 pm
    Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury while on the football field and no one even touched him. So have dozens of other players. There seem to be way more freak injuries on the football field than what occur on a basketball court.
    =======================================
    You’re right except in your example Bridgewater was at work and it was covered by his contract. Getting injured playing hoops at LA Fitness might cause contractual problems. Why deal with that.

  17. I remember a time when football players would play basketball in the off-season to stay in shape, increase their agility, and sometimes play games for charity. But I believe there have been times when the player suffered a pretty bad injury, like a torn achilles, so I can see why a GM would be scared to let them play. I’m just wondering what would happen if the player wanted to determine his own off-season program.

  18. @Dillon Pauls says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:34 pm
    Seems like nobody here realizes that there’s been many incidents with NFL players regarding playing basketball…
    ===============================
    My son regularly played at LA Fitness with a starting NFL WR.

  19. Sure they will go do what they want. If you know professional athletes (and I know a few)…the football players feel invincible and surprisingly many don’t wear seatbelts. NBA players have a different mindset.

  20. pj1983a says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:13 pm
    If it’s important to him, he needs to make sure there’s a clause in he contract allowing it. And he needs to realize that such a clause won’t come cheap.

    ———————

    No the team has to put it in the contract that he can’t play and it won’t come cheap. I don’t understand the idea that the team gets all the say and the player has to ask.

  21. There is a risk in any exercise. You can pull a tendon lifting weights. Should these players not lift weights either? Gym basketball is one of the best ways to keep up your cardio and meet people. Loved playing at the gyms in the cities I lived in. Fans and teams don’t own these players. Let them have fun without watching over their every move.

  23. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    He isn’t going to suffer a career-ending injury playing basketball.

    ACL, MCL, Leg break… these things happen in basketball. The broken legs look horrible when they happen in basketball.

  24. Smart move for the Chiefs. I still remember the Bears picking Trubisky over Mahomes and the Jaguars passing on him in the draft.

