Chiefs G.M.: No more basketball for Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

The Chiefs are a year away from even being able to break the bank for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But they’re getting a head start on protecting their investment.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said during an interview with 810 WHB in Kansas City that after seeing the league MVP playing basketball at a local gym, he reached out to the quarterback’s agent and asked him to not do that anymore.

“We spoke to Pat Mahomes’ agent and said Chiefs Kingdom can be assured there will be no more basketball for Pat,” Veach said. “We were able to nip that in the bud.”

Mahomes was just playing a pickup game against what looks like a regular midday pickup game at a Lifetime Fitness, and video hit the internet. As Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star noted immediately, that’s just not a thing that is supposed to happen.

While it’s hard to wrap a 23-year-old in bubble wrap, the Chiefs have a right to want to make sure Mahomes is well enough to try to back up his incredible season.