Cowboys sign Reggie Davis

The Cowboys signed receiver Reggie Davis on Thursday.

Davis, 23, joined the Cowboys’ practice squad Nov. 1.

He went undrafted in 2017, signing a free agent deal with the Falcons. Atlanta waived him out of the preseason.

The Browns claimed him off waivers and kept him three weeks, but Davis did not appear in a game.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons last January but again was waived out of training camp. The Eagles had him on their practice squad for 10 days this season.

In his four-year career at Georgia, Davis returned 47 kickoffs for a 21.2 yards per return average and 34 punts for a 7.4 yards per return average. He also caught 38 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns.