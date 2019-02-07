Early Super Bowl rating was lower than late stages of AFC Championship game

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
Super Bowl LIII had the lowest TV rating in 10 years, and that’s not because the game was boring.

The rating was low from the get-go, long before it became Punt-Fest 2019.

“When we started the game . . . we were doing a 35 rating in the first quarter,” Jim Nantz, who handled the play-by-play of Super Bowl LIII for CBS, said on Thursday’s Dan Patrick Show. “Our AFC Championship game . . . we had a bigger rating in the fourth quarter and overtime of Kansas City-New England than we did in the first quarter-and-a-half of the Super Bowl. We had less of an audience in the Super Bowl than we did at the end of the AFC Championship.”

So why were the numbers so low right out of the gates? Nantz agreed that Patriots fatigue coupled with L.A.’s slow embrace of the Rams had something to do with it.

Regardless of the reason, it’s odd that the Super Bowl ratings — which at this point should be immune to the matchup — would start so sluggishly.

18 responses to “Early Super Bowl rating was lower than late stages of AFC Championship game

  1. IThe low rating is because the WRONG TEAM PLAYED! The Saints versus The Pats would have been terrific! Thanks Zebras!

  4. People watch because they want to see a team beat the Patriots. But I think most people felt the Rams didnt have much of a chance, and didnt deserve to be there any ways.

    The Saints/Pats would have been better.

  6. minnesotablizzard says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Move it to Saturday

    ________________________

    “Superbowl Saturday” just doesn’t have the same ring to it!

  7. The ratings were lower because one team didn’t deserve to be there because of an obvious blown call and the NFL league office refused to lead. Brady vs Brees would’ve been a main attraction for the ages. Belichcik vs Peyton.

  8. How do they calculate viewers when a substantial number of TVs have ,say, 10-20 viewers at a party on Super Bowl Sunday and not on the AFC Championship game?

  9. All the people who showed up late to the AFC Championship broadcast in hopes the Patriots would lose instead were treated to one of the most clutch performances in Brady’s entire career, three consecutive beautiful drives to get to the SB for the ninth — ninth — time. And deep down inside most of them knew what would happen when he got there.

  10. When you are a team that has to rely on the refs getting you through the Divisional and Championship round, do you really have a chance in the Superbowl?

  11. NFC/AFC title weekend cost the NFL credibility. Both games were horribly officiated.

    The product was brought into question.

    My team still won the SB but that doesn’t blind me from seeing the issue.

  12. Red Sox Dodgers ratio vs stunk too. Teams from LA just don’t draw ratings. Now we have 2 teams. With NOLA not tuning in due to Saints getting jobbed…..take away anither major market. Add that to Patriot always there, without a Brees Brady matchup..this year was doomed

  14. Better things to do at 3:30 in the afternoon on the west coast than watch football. Golf, got to the beach, snow ski, mow the grass. Start the game a 5:00 and you would get better results.

  17. No, it’s not odd. Bad officiating. Lack of executive office leadership. People are growing weary of the product. The paying fans know we’re not appreciated.

  18. The entire nation is sick of the Pats for a number of reasons. Couple that with a defensive game after the NFL has forced high scoring offensive football down our throats and its a recipe for doing or watching something else.

