Howard Mudd returning to Colts staff

AP

The Colts are reaching into their past to fill out head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff for the 2019 season.

The Colts announced that Howard Mudd is returning to the team. Mudd was the team’s offensive line coach from 1998 to 2009 and returned from a brief retirement to coach the Eagles in 2011 and 2012 before retiring again.

Mudd had a long career as both an NFL player and coach before getting to the Colts. His lines provided solid protection for Peyton Manning year after year and Mudd helped the team to a Super Bowl title and another appearance in the game.

Mudd’s title will be senior offensive assistant this time around. The Colts have hired Chris Strausser as their offensive line coach in the wake of the departure of Dave DeGuglielmo.

In addition to announcing Mudd’s return, the Colts also announced that Klayton Adams will be the assistant offensive line coach and that Marcus Brady has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. Brady had been the assistant quarterbacks coach while Adams comes to Indy after 14 years in the college ranks.