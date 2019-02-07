Jets sign former Bears fifth-round pick Jordan Morgan

Getty Images

The New York Jets have signed former Chicago Bears guard Jordan Morgan to a future contract.

Morgan was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2017 out of Division II Kutztown, which also produced former Denver Broncos linebacker John Mobley.

Morgan’s rookie season was wiped out due to a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve at the end of his first training camp with the Bears. After training camp last season, the Bears elected to release him during roster cuts.

The Bears released him at the end of training camp and he signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad in October. The Titans released him in early December after nearly two months with the team.