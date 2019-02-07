Josh Gordon, Martavis Bryant could apply for reinstatement in May

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Patriots receiver Josh Gordon and Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant indefinitely, meaning neither has a firm date to apply for reinstatement.

However, if the receivers follow their treatment plans, the NFLPA is expected to lay groundwork for their reinstatement starting in May, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

A report last week indicated Gordon could return to the Patriots by training camp. That follows the timeline laid out by Pelissero.

The Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment at an inpatient facility in Gainesville, Florida. Bryant’s whereabouts are unknown.

Bryant and Gordon’s reinstatement is contingent on no further missteps in their rehab.