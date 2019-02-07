Kyler Murray on list of Scouting Combine participants

Getty Images

During an interview with Dan Patrick during Super Bowl week, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray didn’t answer a question about whether he would be attending and/or participating in the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Murray said his non-answer was because saying yes “would imply that I was going to play football” when he has yet to publicly state whether he’ll be going full-bore in pursuit of a career in professional football or baseball. Murray has not revisited the question since that interview, but it appears he’s informed someone of his plans for later this month.

The NFL released a list of 338 players set to attend the combine and Murray’s name is on it. He could pull out, although that wouldn’t do much to help convince teams he’s looking for a career in the NFL.

The A’s are set to start spring training on February 15, so Murray’s absence from those workouts would be a sign of where he’s heading as the pre-draft process plays out. If he is there, leaves for the combine and returns to A’s workouts, things would remain less clear.

Assuming Murray is going to be in Indy, the next question is whether he will participate in the drills or if he’ll wait until Oklahoma’s pro day workout or some other time to go through those motions.