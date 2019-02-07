Lions sign former Auburn LB Tre’ Williams

Getty Images

The Lions added a linebacker to their offseason roster.

The team announced that Tre’ Williams will be part of their 90-man roster. Williams went undrafted out of Auburn in 2018 and spent last year working in the school’s recruiting department while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Williams had reached agreement with the Jets on a free agent contract last year, but the injury kept it from being finalized. He played in 47 games at Auburn, where he was a teammate of Lions 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson and a second-team All-SEC pick in his final year.

Williams had 188 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his time at Auburn.

The Lions have their top three linebackers — Devon Kennard, Christian Jones and Jarrad Davis — under contract for 2019. Eli Harold and Kelvin Sheppard are the only members of the 2018 group headed for free agency this offseason.