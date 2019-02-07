Looking at the worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2019, 8:06 PM EST
If you think Jared Goff had the worst quarterback performance in Super Bowl history, you don’t know much about Super Bowl history.

Sure, Goff wasn’t good. Late in the third quarter on Sunday night, he had a chance to make a championship read and a championship throw to receiver Brandin Cooks, and Goff didn’t do what a championship quarterback would have done. But far more quarterbacks had far worse performances in the Super Bowl.

Chris Simms and I did a draft of the worst quarterback performances during Thursday’s PFT Live. Check out the video attached to this post for our various picks, and share your thoughts in the comments.

And be sure to check out Friday’s PFT Live, which will feature not one but two drafts, as Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat serves as the co-host for the day.

11 responses to “Looking at the worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history

  3. Of any SB “winning” QBs, Peyton Manning had worst season rating 67 (and just 56 in the SB itself), and Ben Roethlisberger had the worst SB rating (22.5).

  4. everybody keeps talking about that one pass goff made that cooks wasn’t able to haul in.

    quite sad when the only praise you can make about a QB in the superbowl is that he had one good throw.

  5. streetyson says:
    Craig Morton had a 0.0 quarterback rating vs Dallas in Super Bowl XII.

  6. Don’t know what his rating was, but I remember watching Tony Eason getting absolutely annihilated by the Bears. He had no chance in that game.

  8. “Late in the third quarter on Sunday night, he had a chance to make a championship read and a championship throw to receiver Brandin Cooks, and Goff didn’t do what a championship quarterback would have done.”
    WRONG. Goff made the throw and it HIT Cooks’ hands.

    The moment Devin McCourty made the mental mistake and broke on the shallow crossing receiver and Cooks put up his arm, Goff adjusted his feet and immediately threw the ball. The ball travelled almost 50 yards (launched from 39 to back of EZ) and that takes a bit of time in the air. It hit Cooks hands.

    Goff wasn’t targeting or anticipating Cooks because Devin had excellent position on deep coverage, but for some inexplicable reason left him to double the crosser Woods. You can see by Goff’s initial feet positioning that his primary target was WR Woods with the RB coming out of the backfield on the wheel route as the second read.

  10. stexan says:
    Tony Eason was annihilated by the Bears, then got benched. Hard to believe anyone ever had a worse game than that.

    Craig Morton with 39 passing yards and 4 interceptions. All 4 Morton interceptions occurred in the first half. Only 1 series in the Broncos first 7 extended for more than 3 plays. Denver was down 10-0 in the first quarter (a big deficit back then). And down 20-3 with over 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter before coach Red Miller had seen enough and benched Morton for the Norris Weese.

  11. Although a lesser known fact than their 4 SB losses, the Vikings offense was shut out in the first half of all 4 games.
    Watching the Patriots morph their strategy week to week, it is interesting to me as a Viking fan that their defense gave up record rushing games to Csonka and Harris, along with C. Davis racking up 126, but left in aging dinosaurs like Marshall and Hilgenberg.

    The worst SB QB half goes to all Viking QBs. They were never in any game, and watching the Rams felt like they had a better chance than any Viking team. Eason, Collins, and Griese in VI are all there too.

