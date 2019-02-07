Mark Davis “not frustrated,” hopes to remain in Bay Area in 2019

Getty Images

There’s been no announcement about where the Raiders will play their home games in 2019, but the last few days have brought several reports about what might be in the works.

A report over the weekend indicated that they’d like to play at Oracle Park in San Francisco, but the city’s mayor doesn’t want them and it does not appear the NFL or the 49ers, who have territorial rights to the city, will approve the move. The 49ers may be willing to let the Raiders play at Levi’s Stadium.

Raiders owner Al Davis didn’t weigh in on any of those reports during a conversation with Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and said “we haven’t been the ones talking at all” while expressing a desire to remain in the Bay Area.

“I’m not frustrated,” Davis said. “I’ve said from the beginning, my biggest concern is our fans, and it’s my hope and preference to remain in the Bay Area for them. The fans have always been first in my heart. We do have other options, but the hope is to remain in the Bay Area next season until we move to Las Vegas in 2020, which I remain very excited about.”

The Raiders can still play in Oakland under the $7.5 million lease they walked away from when Oakland sued the team and the league over the move to Vegas. It would seem that their choice is going back there or being the 49ers’ tenants if Davis is sincere about staying in the Bay Area.