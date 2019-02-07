Michael Vick no longer offensive coordinator of Atlanta AAF team

Getty Images

Michael Vick was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. Then he wasn’t. Then he was. Now he isn’t.

Legends head coach Kevin Coyle confirmed to WSB in Atlanta today that Vick will not be the offensive coordinator, although he added that he’s still hoping Vick will serve on the staff in some capacity.

“He’s had a number of commitments that he’s been fulfilling with FOX in the broadcasting end of things so he hasn’t been able to be with us full time as we’d like him to be,” Coyle said. “We’re going to try to carve out exactly the role that he can take.”

Vick said in April that he would serve as offensive coordinator under his old coach Brad Childress. Childress later left the Legends, and there was an initial report that Vick was leaving too. But the Legends then said Vick was staying. Now it’s official: Vick is not the Legends’ offensive coordinator, and those who wonder if the AAF is ready for prime time are justified in thinking this is awfully late in the preseason to make that official.