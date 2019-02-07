Packers hire Luke Butkus as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The last name Butkus is usually associated with the Bears and the defensive side of the ball, but a member of the family will be on the offensive side of a different NFC North coaching staff in 2019.

Green Bay announced that Luke Butkus will be the team’s assistant offensive line coach. He is the nephew of Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus.

The younger Butkus spent the last three years as the offensive line coach at the University of Illinois, which is where he and his uncle played college football. He’s spent time as a coach with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Bears earlier in his coaching career.

The Packers also announced that former NFL defensive back Rayna Stewart will be the special teams quality control coach. He held the same job at Vanderbilt last year.