Patrick Mahomes unveils personal brand, merchandise

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is a little more like Tom Brady now.

He doesn’t have any Super Bowl rings, but he does have personally branded merchandise to go along with his MVP trophy.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs quarterback unveiled his own logo — and naturally merchandise to accompany it — at his website (Mahomes15.com).

The logo has a P, an M and II jammed into a triangle, and has a superhero costume vibe, like Superman borrowed the Flash’s color scheme and decided to experiment with font.

He’s far from the first NFL player to have such branding, as J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham Jr., and Russell Wilson have followed the lead of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. But to date, Mahomes has not put out a cookbook or tried to sell performance pajamas.