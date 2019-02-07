Rams bring back quarterback Brandon Allen

Getty Images

The Rams have kept Brandon Allen around since 2017, so they decided to make it another year.

According to the league’s transaction wire, the Rams re-signed the practice squad quarterback, along with tackle Darrell Williams.

They first signed Allen in 2017 and he was inactive all year as their third, and spent this year on the practice squad. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, he was cut there after training camp his second season. He hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular season game.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion is an unrestricted free agent, so having Allen around gives them another known commodity behind starter Jared Goff.