Rams sign four, including Austin Proehl

Now that the season’s over, the Rams can start taking care of 2019 business.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams have signed four of their practice squaders to future contracts for the coming season.

Included in that is wide receiver Austin Proehl, the son of former Rams wideout Ricky Proehl. Austin joined the practice squad in October.

They also signed defensive back Donte Deayon, linebacker Travin Howard, and offensive tackle Kyle Murphy. Howard was a seventh-round pick last year.