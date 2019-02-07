Report: 49ers add Miles Austin to coaching staff

Getty Images

Former Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin has reportedly landed an NFL coaching job.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Austin has been hired as an offensive quality control coach on head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Austin interviewed for the Cowboys wide receivers coach job last offseason, but the Cowboys opted for Sanjay Lal instead.

Austin joined the Cowboys in 2006 as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth and spent the next eight years in Dallas. He closed out his career with a year in Cleveland when Shanahan was their offensive coordinator and a year in Philadelphia. Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns over his 10 years in the league.

While this is Austin’s first coaching job, he has spent time in Dallas’ scouting department since ending his playing career.