Report: Pep Hamilton will become coach, GM of XFL’s Washington franchise

Pep Hamilton resigned at Michigan on Monday to pursue other opportunities. We now know what those other opportunities are.

Hamilton is expected to become coach and General Manager of the XFL’s Washington, D.C., franchise, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports.

Hamilton has spent the past week putting his staff together.

He has spent 11 seasons coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Browns in 2016. He was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for one season in Cleveland.

Hamilton also has coached for the Jets, 49ers, Bears and Colts.