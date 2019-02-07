Saints’ David Onyemata cited for having pot in his house

Getty Images

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home of Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata last month but found nothing more than a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Onyemata was given a misdemeanor citation accusing him of illegally possessing marijuana in his apartment.

According to the report, a narcotics investigator received a tip that led to the Sheriff’s Office getting a search warrant for the apartment, which turned out to be Onyemata’s. When officers arrived Onyemata was cooperative and police found only marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder.

Onyemata is a great success story. He moved from Nigeria to Canada at the age of 19, having never even seen a football game. He enrolled at the University of Manitoba, joined that school’s team, played so well that the Saints drafted him in the fourth round, and he has developed into a solid contributor. One would hope that possessing marijuana in the privacy of his own home wouldn’t do anything to derail his success.