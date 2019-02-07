SiriusXM will air AAF games

AAF

The Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural season this weekend and they’ve secured a spot on satellite radio for the first two games.

PFT has learned that SiriusXM will be broadcasting both of the league’s games on Saturday, February 9. Those games feature the Atlanta Legends taking on the Orlando Apollos and the San Diego Fleet hitting the road to face the San Antonio Commanders.

CBS is scheduled to broadcast those games on television. CBS Sports Network and NFL Network are also scheduled to show games from the new, eight-team league.

SiriusXM is also set to carry other games during the season, although a full schedule of their offerings is not yet available.