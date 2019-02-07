Steve Wilks still believes Rooney Rule is working

Getty Images

Steve Wilks was one of eight minority head coaches in the NFL last season. He’s now the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals fired Wilks after only one season.

“I have nothing but great things to say about the Arizona Cardinals and the organization, Michael Bidwill and the entire family there,” Wilks said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “This is a production-based league and we didn’t win enough games. Would I have liked to have more time? Of course.”

The league now has only four minority coaches, drawing questions about whether the Rooney Rule is working.

“I do think it’s working,” Wilks said. “Again, every owner has their own expectations and things that they want. I think again, it’s about production. It’s about winning. Does it take time? Yes.

“You look at any Fortune 500 company in the United States and they’ll tell you when someone comes in and takes it over, it’s going to take some time. You just wish that you had that time. I think the Rooney Rule is working. I think it is effective.”

At his annual state of the league press conference last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cautioned against judging the Rooney Rule based on one hiring cycle.