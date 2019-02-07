Tim Rattay interviews for Washington QB coach job

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tim Rattay is trying to make a move back into the league as a coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rattay is interviewing with Washington head coach Jay Gruden about the team’s quarterback coach job. The team has also interviewed Bill Lazor and Ken Zampese for that job since promoting Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator.

Rattay interviewed with the Raiders last year and is currently the quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech. He had a record-breaking career as a player at the school before being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2000 draft by the 49ers.

Rattay spent parts of six seasons with the Niners and went on to spend time with the Buccaneers and Cardinals before his NFL career came to a close.