Titans sign Hroniss Grasu

The Titans have added one of quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s college teammates to their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu on Thursday. Grasu played at the University of Oregon with Mariota from 2012-2014.

Mariota wound up going second overall in the 2015 draft and the Bears selected Grasu 69 picks later in the third round. He started eight games as a rookie, but missed 2016 with a torn ACL and has jumped between Chicago, Baltimore and Miami over the last three seasons.

Guards Quinton Spain and Kevin Pamphile are both set for free agency, so Grasu’s signing gives the Titans some interior depth as they sort out what other moves they want to make on the offensive line this offseason.