Morgan State has hired former Jaguars running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley as its new head coach. Wheatley becomes the school’s fifth coach in the past seven years.

Wheatley, 47, spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville before Doug Marrone fired him last month.

The Giants made Wheatley the 17th overall pick in 1995, and he played four seasons in New York and six for the Raiders. His final season was 2004.

Wheatley began his coaching career in 2007 in the high school ranks.