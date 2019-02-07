Vince Young takes “full responsibility” for his recent DUI arrest

Getty Images

Former Texas great and 2006 NFL offensive rookie of the year Vince Young recently was arrested for suspicion of DUI. It sounds like he won’t be fighting the charge.

“On Sunday evening I was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Young said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down. With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The arrest happened at 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

The third overall pick in 2006, Young spent five seasons with the Titans and one with the Eagles, where he notoriously coined the “Dream Team” label after signing in Philly in the days following the end of the 2011 lockout. He thereafter bounced around the league on offseason rosters, never finding his footing with the Bills, Packers, or Browns.

In 2017, Young briefly tried the CFL. The experiment quickly ended after a hamstring injury.