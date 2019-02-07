Wade Phillips kind of, sort of guarantees a Super Bowl win

Getty Images

There’s currently no one like Wade Phillips in the NFL, and that’s a great thing.

Back in Texas on Wednesday night as former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini entered the Houston Hall of Fame, Phillips met with reporters for a brief on-camera interview.

Near the end of the 75-second clip posted by Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, the Rams defensive coordinator delivers an impish vow for 2019.

“I might have to say it,” Phillips says. “The first year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on the door. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”

Laughing at that point, Phillips adds, “Sorry, I had to say it.”

Maybe the Rams will, but they’ve got plenty of work to do. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth may retire. Something isn’t right with Todd Gurley. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerback Aqib Talib may be luxuries the Rams no longer can afford. And quarterback Jared Goff, who has played well but not well enough in big moments, is creeping closer to a massive payday.

UPDATE 7:00 a.m. ET: A reader points out — and I should have realized — that the quote was an homage to Wade’s dad, O.A. “Bum” Phillips.