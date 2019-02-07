XFL announces Bob Stoops will coach Dallas team

Getty Images

The XFL has its first coach, and he’s a big name.

Bob Stoops, the national championship-winning former coach of Oklahoma, has agreed to coach the XFL’s team in Dallas when the upstart league re-launches in 2020. Stoops will be the general manager of the Dallas team as well.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vince McMahon, Oliver Luck and the great group of people they’ve put together to help develop the XFL and build an outstanding team for fans in the Dallas area,” Stoops said in a statement. “When the chance to play a key role in building a new football league came my way I couldn’t pass it up. The style of play in this league will allow us to innovate and refresh the game, and that makes me excited to get back to the sideline again.”

Stoops easily could have had multiple good college jobs if he had wanted to go back to coaching in the NCAA, and he could have been a candidate for NFL jobs as well. For the XFL to hire him is a major coup.