Aaron Rodgers would like to play a game in London

Getty Images

The Packers are the only NFL team that has not played or is not scheduled to play a game in London and one prominent player on the team would like that to change.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with NFL UK that he has made his feelings known about wanting to play a game in the United Kingdom, but acknowledged the logistics that make it difficult. The Packers are not willing to give up a home game to play overseas and other teams don’t want to lose a home date against a team that’s historically been a popular attraction.

“Nobody wants to give up a home game with the Packers because they know it’s going to be a full house … We’re not going to give up a home game, because we’re sold out for the next 30 years,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he hopes the league will “intervene” and force the situation. In 2020, the Packers are set to play road games against three teams — the Texans, Buccaneers and Bears — who will play in London next season. If none of them get another trip and the Packers still aren’t giving up a home date, the Vikings, Lions, Saints, Colts and a NFC West opponent to be determined would be the other options for getting Green Bay over the Atlantic.