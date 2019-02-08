Bears announce three staff promotions

Getty Images

The Bears announced three promotions within his coaching staff.

Deshea Townsend, hired Jan. 18, now will carry the title of secondary coach. Sean Desai and Bill Shuey earned promotions from defensive quality control coaches to safeties coach and defensive pass analyst/assistant linebackers coach, respectively.

Townsend spent 2018 as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Giants. He previously coached with the Titans (secondary, 2016-17), Mississippi State (cornerbacks, 2013-15) and Cardinals (assistant defensive backs coach, 2011-12).

Desai, who has more than a decade coaching, enters his seventh season with the Bears in 2019 after serving in a quality control role the past six years. As a quality control assistant, Desai worked with the Bears’ defensive backs and linebackers while also assisting the special teams coaches.

Shuey enters his second season with the Bears. He spent six seasons at Widener (2014-17) and West Chester (2012-13) Universities and 10 seasons with the Eagles, including three as the team’s linebackers coach.