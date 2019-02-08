Broncos raising ticket prices for first time in three years

Getty Images

The Broncos are raising general season ticket prices for 2019, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports. It’s the Broncos’ first price increase in three years.

The increase is 1 percent for 95 percent of general seats and less than 10 percent for the other 5 percent, per O’Halloran. Club and suite ticket packages are separate multi-year contracts.

The renewal rate of season tickets for the Broncos last season was 98 percent, and the team said it has nearly 80,000 on a waiting list for season tickets. The Broncos have sold out every game for 49 consecutive seasons.

The Broncos’ general seating average price will increase from $101.30 — which ranked 15th in the league — to $103.06.

“In order to keep pace with the league, and at the same time respect our fans and how much we appreciate them, we knew we needed an increase but we were cognizant of not going overboard,” Clark Wray, the Broncos’ senior director of ticket strategy and analytics, told O’Halloran.