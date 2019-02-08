Cardinals hire Matt Harriss as director of football administration

Getty Images

The Lions and Cardinals have executed a trade — of salary cap guys.

The Cardinals just announced the hiring of Matt Harriss as director of football administration. He was last with the Lions, fired in January.

He was replaced in Detroit by Mike Disner, who had spent the previous six seasons with the Cardinals.

Harriss was one of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn‘s first hires in Detroit, and now gets to help with another rebuild, as the Cardinals have the first pick in the draft and priority in waiver claim order, in what figures to be an offseason with plenty of paperwork to do.